Welcome to her crib. Kim Zolciak-Biermann showed off her gorgeous swimming pool and her “Hollywood Room” amid her house foreclosure.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 21, to share a clip that showcased her inground pool. “Our pool now looks unfrigginbelieveable after it was cleaned,” she said. “It’s so pretty.”

Kim then titled up the camera to capture a picturesque landscape that is visible from the pool.

Hours later, the Bravo star gave fans a glimpse into one of her “most favorite rooms” in the house called the “Hollywood Room.” The room is decorated with black walls, a large mirror, cushioned couches and chairs, a circular white rug, candles, a TV and a large chandelier.

As she zoomed in on the chandelier, Kim pointed out that a deflated yellow balloon was caught on one of the lights. She also acknowledged that she left a red solo cup sitting on one of the tables.

Kim gave fans a mini home tour just four days after Life & Style confirmed that the Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion that she shares with her husband, Kroy Biermann, will be sold at an auction “to the highest bidder for cash” on March 7 during the Fulton County’s courthouse’s legal hours of sale.

Truist Bank is overseeing the selling of the property, which sits on the Manor Golf and Country Club. The selling is based on a $1.65 million mortgage the family established in 2013. According to the foreclosure notice, the home is being sold due to the Biermann’s “failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided.”

In October 2022, Life & Style confirmed that the couple failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that was taken out on the 6,900-square-foot home. The foreclosure is a result of the failure to pay.

After news of the foreclosure had been revealed, an insider told In Touch that Kim is “heartbroken” over her home being sold.

Courtesy of Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

“She’s a bragger at heart so this is super embarrassing for her,” the insider revealed, noting that she is “in denial” or “expecting a miracle” when it comes to the property’s foreclosure.

The home includes five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, as well as several amenities including a basketball court, elevator, waterfall, pool and spa. Kim – who moved into the house in 2013 – often called the property her “dream home.”