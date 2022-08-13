Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Ariana Biermann was arrested in Forsyth County, Georgia, on Saturday, August 13, for allegedly driving under the influence after being involved in a minor fender bender, Life & Style can confirm. However, her team is denying the charges.

The social media influencer, 20, was booked on three separate charges: misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor erratic lane change and underage possession/purchase of alcohol. The Bravo star was released on bond the same day.

Courtest of Ariana Biermann/Instagram

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI,” her lawyer, Justin Spizman, tells In Touch in a statement. “Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

The reality star was reportedly arrested with her rumored boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, who was also allegedly booked on alcohol-related charges, according to TMZ.

The Bravo star began dating her on-again, off-again partner while still in high school in 2018. The Kab Cosmetics cofounder recently ignited rumors she reunited with her ex earlier in the month when she uploaded a kissing picture, locking lips with a mystery man. Both fans and friends of the couple were quick to speculate about the former couple’s potential reunion.

“Screaming,” Ariana’s good friend, Austin Anderson, wrote in the comments. “ABOUT DAMN TIME,” the TV personality responded back with a smile emoji. Her mother even showed her support for the relationship, writing, “Get the hell home! Miss you guys.”

Ariana has appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its debut in 2008. At the time, she was just six years old and went on to star in eight seasons of her mom’s spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, before it was canceled in 2021.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13 year plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal,” the family’s statement read following the show’s cancellation. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry.”