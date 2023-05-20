Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann celebrated turning another year older on Friday, May 19, but there was one person who was persona non grata at her birthday festivities – estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

“She’s celebrating at home with all the kids,” a source told People on Friday. “Kroy is not invited to the celebration even though he’s in the house still.”

While this is the first birthday Kim, 45, has celebrated without her longtime partner, the insider noted that she “is in good spirits.”

Despite remaining under the same roof, the former couple have been “avoiding each other,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

“It’s a big house,” the insider added earlier this month of their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion.

The mother of six – who shares children Kaia Rose, Kane Ren, Kash Kade and Kroy Jagger with her ex, as well as daughters Brielle and Ariana, whom Kroy previously adopted – didn’t let her divorce stop her from celebrating her big day.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” Ariana, 21, shared via her Instagram Story. “You are the strongest woman I know!!! Thank you for all do!”

Kroy, 37, filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage on May 5. Two days later, Kim submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce, In Touch confirmed at the time. ​While the pair filed their paperwork on separate days, both of their filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8.

In his May 5 filing, the former football player listed their date of separation as April 30, adding that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He also asked for sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children, whom he claimed were currently in his care.

The Montana native was also seeking child support from his estranged wife as well as “exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of their Georgia home. For her part, Kim was seeking alimony, child support and for her legal fees to be paid.

The reality stars – who tied the knot in 2011 – were in the midst of ongoing financial troubles at the time of their filings.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly on May 10. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”