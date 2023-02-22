Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is “heartbroken” over the foreclosure of her and husband Kroy Biermann’s Alpharetta, Georgia mansion, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She’s a bragger at heart so this is super embarrassing for her,” the insider says of the Bravo celebrity, adding that Kim is “in denial” or “expecting a miracle” when it comes to the property’s foreclosure.

In Touch confirmed on February 17 that the Alpharetta mansion — which sits on the Manor Golf and Country Club — is set to be sold at an auction “to the highest bidder for cash” on March 7 during the Fulton County’s courthouse’s legal hours of sale.

Truist Bank is overseeing the selling of the property based on a $1.65 million mortgage the Biermanns established in 2013. The home, according to the foreclosure notice, is being sold due to the couple’s “failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided.”

In Touch previously confirmed in October 2022 that the reality TV couple failed to pay back a $300,000 loan taken out on the 6,900-square-foot home, resulting in foreclosure proceedings.

The 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom property includes a basketball court, elevator, waterfall, pool and spa, among other lavish perks. After moving in with her family in 2013, Kim often gushed about the property, calling it her “dream home.”

Bravo

“I absolutely love [our home],” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said when giving fans an inside look, revealing that her favorite room in the house was the “Hollywood Room.”

“This is my favorite room in the whole house. It’s called the ‘Hollywood Room,’ and this is actually my girls’ TV room where they hang out with their friends. And I am obsessed with this room,” the mom-of-six – who shares KJ, Kash and twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy and daughters Brielle and Ariana from a former relationship — said. “I did f—king good up here. Proud of myself,” she continued.

“The saddest part is that Kim really loves her home,” the source adds. “She’s raised kids there, so she’s heartbroken more than anything.”

The home was heavily featured on the couple’s reality TV series, Don’t Be Tardy and Kim maintained that she would never leave the property, noting that it provided her with a sense of peace and privacy.