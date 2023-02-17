Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann’s Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion is in foreclosure, according to a Fulton County foreclosure notice reviewed by Life & Style filed on Wednesday, February 15. The 6,900 square foot home will be sold at auction “to the highest bidder for cash” on March 7, 2023, during the Fulton County courthouse’s legal hours of sale.

In Touch previously confirmed in October 2022 that the couple failed to pay back a $300,000, loan taken out on the house, resulting in foreclosure proceedings. Truist Bank is overseeing the selling of the property based on a $1.65 million mortgage the Biermanns established in 2013. The home, according to the foreclosure notice, is being sold due to the couple’s “failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided.”

The Alpharetta mansion – which sits on the Manor Golf and Country Club – is decked out with all the trim a former Real Housewives of Atlanta and retired NFL player could require. The home has 5 bedrooms/6.5 bathrooms and includes a basketball court, elevator, waterfall, pool and spa, among other perks. Kim often talked about the property and its features, calling it her “dream home” and gushing about all its bells and whistles.

“I absolutely love [our home],” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said when giving fans an inside look, revealing that her favorite room in the house was the “Hollywood Room.”

“This is my favorite room in the whole house. It’s called the ‘Hollywood Room,’ and this is actually my girls’ TV room where they hang out with their friends. And I am obsessed with this room,” the mom-of-six – who shares KJ, Kash and twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy and daughters Brielle and Ariana from a former relationship — said. “I did f—king good up here. Proud of myself,” she continued.

Heavily featured throughout the couple’s time on reality shows, Kim maintained that she would never leave the property, noting that it provided her a sense of peace and privacy.

“This is paradise right here for me. The pool I have at 98 degrees because I hate cold water,” she said of the impressive backyard. “It’s really private. Nobody can see in the pool, so we can skinny-dip when we want!”

