Kim Zolciak doesn’t have a very long dating history, but it sure is colorful. Keep reading for details on all of the people the reality star has dated or married.

Who Is Kim’s First Husband Daniel Toce?

Kim married her first husband on May 5, 2001, when she was pregnant with their daughter, Ariana. The Florida native quickly changed her mind, filing for divorce on September 24, 2001, and a mutual restraining order was additionally filed, according to court records viewed by In Touch. The divorce was finalized on February 11, 2003. Ariana was born in October 2001 and would later be formally adopted by Kim’s second husband, Kroy Biermann, in July 2013, less than two years after their marriage.

Who Is Kim’s Sugar Daddy Lee ‘Big Poppa’s Najjar?

When Kim made her debut on season 1 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, she was being taken care of financially by a married man. “Big Poppa,” as she affectionally called Lee, was referred to by the nickname in the earlier seasons of the show, but not much information was provided about his true identity.

Lee was a successful real estate manager who funded Kim’s lavish lifestyle. He allegedly paid for her townhouse and Range Rover, while showering her with expensive gifts.

Big Poppa had a wife, Kimberly Najjar, while he was paying for Kim’s luxury lifestyle, as seen on seasons 1 and 2 of RHOA. While little is known about Lee’s wife, it appears the pair are still together via photos on his Instagram, despite him being Kim’s former sugar daddy.

Who Is Kim’s Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann?

Kim met the then-Atlanta Falcons player at a charity event in May 2010, which was being filmed for RHOA. “It’s pretty, pretty awesome that it was all caught on camera,” the Bravolebrity told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in May 2017, about their first meeting being captured for all of time’s sake.

One year later, Kim and Kroy welcomed their first child, Kroy Jr., in May 2011. Six months later the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding on November 11, 2011, at their suburban Atlanta home.

The lead up to their nuptials and the wedding ceremony landed Kim and Kroy a RHOA spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy to the Wedding, which began airing in April 2012. It later turned into an eight season reality series, Don’t Be Tardy, following the couple’s married and family life.

The pair welcomed their second child, son Kash Kade, in August 2012. Kroy would go on to adopt Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana, in July 2013, and five months later, the duo welcomed twins Kaia and Kane, making them a family of eight.

The former reality stars stunned fans with news of their split in early May 2023. In touch confirmed that they had both filed for divorce within two days of each other after 11 years of marriage. Kroy was the first to file his paperwork with the Fulton County Superior Court on May 5, with Kim filing a contested divorce on May 7.

