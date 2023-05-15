Doing her! Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak shared a steamy bikini selfie amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

“Getting summer ready,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 15, alongside a racy selfie that showcased her hourglass curves in a baby pink bikini.

Courtesy of Kim Zolciak/Instagram

In another slide, the reality TV personality shared a meme that joked about being a “cougar.”

“When a cougar gets so old, she needs a hearing aid, she def becomes a leopard,” the meme read as she attached several laughing emojis.

The mom of six is enjoying her new freedom as an almost single woman after her estranged husband, 37, filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage on May 5. Two days later, the Florida native submitted her own paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7, In Touch confirmed.

​While the pair filed their paperwork on separate days, both of their filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8. The former professional athlete listed their marriage as “irretrievably broken” in his filing and both listed April 30 as their date of separation.

Kim and Kroy share four minor children KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane, and in 2013, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters — Brielle and Ariana — from a previous relationship.

Kroy claimed KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane are currently in his care, and he asked for temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody in his filing. He also stated that he is seeking child support from his estranged wife.

Kim and Kroy — who recently unfollowed each other on social media — ended their marriage amid their ongoing financial problems.

In Touch previously confirmed in October 2022 that the reality TV couple failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that they took out on their home. The Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion later went into foreclosure proceedings and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7. However, the former flames managed to keep the residence in a last-minute deal in February.

While it seemed their financial issues had calmed down, TMZ reported on May 8 that the Don’t Be Tardy alums owed the IRS over $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

While neither Kim nor Kroy has publicly spoken out about their split, a relationship expert told Life & Style that the split was “no surprise” especially following their financial woes.

“Even for the most emotionally mature partnership, financial stress will put both parties into a physiological stress response,” Sheridan Ruth, an Integrative Somatic Trauma Therapist, told the publication. “Which then puts them into a self-preserving state of mind that feels like it is ‘me against everyone else.’”