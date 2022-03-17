Written in partnership with Ascend

The gut plays an important part in food digestion. The gastrointestinal system is responsible for transforming food into absorbable nutrients and stored energy, and then moving waste out of your body. However, recent years have witnessed increased health complications relating to the gastrointestinal system, including mental stress and chronic illnesses like cancer and diabetes.

This can be attributed to the fact that the gut contains trillions of bacteria that aid in the digestion of food and help your body maintain overall health. The bacteria and other microorganisms in your stomach and intestines may hold the key to many health disorders. Also, gut health can be influenced by particular settings, meals, and habits. This informs the need to carefully take care of yourself and improve on what’s happening in your gut.

Luckily, you can start the journey this spring with Klora, as they promise to transform your gut health. Klora is a company focused on the idea of “homeostasis,” which is defined by the steady state of internal physical and chemical reactions that bring balance to your body. The brand is focused on the gut-brain-body axis as there is a strong connection between the gut microbiome and the way you feel throughout the day, both mentally and physically. This includes chronic inflammation and brain fog.

But to begin with, you need to understand the gut microbiome. This is microorganisms, bacteria, viruses, protozoa, fungi, and the collective genetic material that is in the gastrointestinal tract (GI). The gut microbiome plays an important role in both the maintenance of health and the pathogenesis of disease. Gut microbiome “dysbiosis” means that there has been an alteration in the composition and function of the gut microbiome.

Most brands of supplements focus solely on probiotics which is just one piece of the puzzle. Klora is focused on full-body health by optimizing the gut-brain connection and promoting the anti-inflammatory effects of cellular aging. The gut microbiota appears to influence the development of emotional behavior, stress, pain-modulation systems, and brain neurotransmitter systems. Evidence suggests that endocrine and neurological pathways may be involved in gut microbiota–to–brain signaling.

Improving your gut health can absolutely help your mental clarity and mood, and Klora will be helping you achieve it this coming spring. They will offer DTC formulas to help with the gut microbiome, neurological function, and inflammation.

The company is interested in positively impacting the lives of people who suffer from digestive issues, brain fog, and chronic inflammation. They want to help people optimize their bodies through the gut-mind-body axis. The product they offer will be life-changing for those who suffer from undetermined intestinal problems and stress.

In addition, the team is working to scale Klora to become a household name when it comes to health and wellness. This is part of their vision and one that they are fully dedicated to attaining. Klora maintains that you have to be your own advocate for your health. If you’re dealing with a chronic condition, don’t give up trying to find a solution and Flora may be the answer to the issues you have been dealing with, especially intestinal and digestive problems.