After 27 years of marriage, Sister Wives star Christine Brown has decided to end her marriage to husband Kody Brown. He said that her decision comes with a “great deal of sadness.” Christine became his third wife on March 25, 1994.

After Christine wrote in a November 2, 2021, Instagram post that the pair had “grown apart” and that she’d decided to leave him, Kody responded with his own message.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents,” he shared in a post shortly after hers went up.

In her message, Christine told fans, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

She added, “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With love, Christine Brown.”

Christine became Kody’s third wife behind Meri and Janelle. After Christine, Kody wed his fourth and final wife, Robyn. Christine and Kody have six children together, starting with Aspyn and Mykelti, who are both married. Their four youngest are Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendolyn, and Truley.

Fan reaction was mixed in Kody’s comments, with some thrilled that Christine finally ended things, while other viewers were sad to see the end of an era.

“Good for her!” one user wrote, while another added, “Christine?? I always thought it would be Meri first … congratulations … time to move on.” A fan proclaimed, “Hallelujah” at Christine’s decision, while another longtime Sister Wives viewer commented, “Delighted she got away from the misery and heartbreak of watching Kody only having time for ROBYN. Good on you Christine.”

“Awesome! She deserved much better than what she was getting,” one fan cheered in Kody’s comments, while another person pointed out, “Funny in that statement you never mentioned love for her?”

The news came as a shock to other viewers though. “OH NOOOO!!!! I’m sorry to hear this … I’ve watched the show since day one and was looking forward a new season of seeing all of you, together,” one fan mourned, while another added, ”

So sorry to hear, such a shock. Sending you all my love xxx.”