Kourtney Kardashian slammed all the negative vibes she’s been noticing just one day after Shanna Moakler called Kourtney’s marriage to Travis Barker “weird.”

“So much criticism and hate and negativity lately,” the Lemme founder, 44, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 20, alongside two separate biblical quotes. “Let’s do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family.”

Kourtney then added, “I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier.”

“I know the positive far outweighs the negative, but it’s still hard not to be aware of it, and it feels like every little action is criticized,” the Kardashians star concluded. “Imagine the good we could do with that energy.”

In addition to the lengthy message she shared, Kourtney also posted several sweet snaps from her 44th birthday celebration.

Shutterstock (2)

Although she didn’t mention Shanna, 48, the former Miss USA made headlines earlier this week for directly calling out Kourtney’s marriage to Shanna’s ex-husband Travis, 47.

“I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about, but I think the whole thing is really weird,” the model admitted during a Wednesday, April 19, appearance on the “Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel” podcast. “I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.”

The Miss Nevada USA pageant executive producer and the Blink-182 drummer were married from 2004 to 2008. They share son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker, in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. In May 2022, Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Italy.

“We haven’t been together since almost 2010 to ’12, and I don’t even know him,” Shanna explained, referring to her past relationship with the “All the Small Things” musician. “I don’t know what his favorite movie is, I don’t know what his favorite food or color is. We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again. And I look forward to that day.”

This wasn’t the first time that Shanna has publicly slammed her ex-spouse’s marriage to the Poosh founder. Just two days before her podcast interview, she appeared to have “liked” a comment under one of her Instagram posts from a fan who claimed that Shanna deserves an apology from her ex.

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money-grabbing circus,” the Instagram user commented on Monday, April 17, hinting at Kourtney and Travis’ new Hulu wedding special. “‘He’s been through Hell.’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness.”