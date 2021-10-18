Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! “Forever,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the pair’s announcement on Sunday, October 17, via Instagram. Kourtney’s post featured two photos of the Blink-182 drummer popping the question at a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses.

Kourtney, 41, and Travis, 45, first sparked dating rumors in January 2021 — and later confirmed their romance on Instagram in February. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” a source previously told Life & Style.

Prior to getting together, Kourtney had a handful of public relationships, most notably with Scott Disick. The Poosh.com founder and the Talentless mogul, 38, who share children Mason, Penelope and Reign, dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015.

For Travis’ part, he and ex-wife Melissa Kennedy were married for a year before calling it quits in 2001. The Grammy Award-nominee then tied the knot with Shanna Moakler in 2004. Travis and the Pacific Blue actress, 45, split in 2008, and share teenagers Landon and Alabama. Moreover, Travis has a tight-knit relationship with Shanna’s first daughter, Atiana, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Since day one, the Kardashian-Jenners have been supportive of Kourtney and Travis’ romance. “They’ve welcomed him into the family,” a second insider revealed to Life & Style. “They’re really pleased for Kourtney and are glad to see her happy again. He’s a much better fit for her and more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well, and he’s amazing with the kids.“

Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are “obsessed” with Travis, a third source dished to Life & Style.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the insider added. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”