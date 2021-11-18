Kourtney Kardashian went the extra mile for Travis Barker’s 46th birthday by surprising her fiancé with a Buick Grand National.

“When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash,” the Blink-182 rocker captioned a montage of photos on Wednesday, November 17, showing the couple enjoying their first drive together in the classic vehicle.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kourtney, 42, left a heartwarming comment on Instagram, telling her husband-to-be, “You deserve the world,” to which he lovingly replied, “You are my world.”

The couple’s celebrations continued after Kourtney and Travis made the trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the drummer’s two kids, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, as well as Kourtney and ex Scott Disick’s youngest son, Reign, 6, who also came along for the fun. The group shared photos documenting their sunset horseback ride, as well as the stunning views and entertainment there.

“I f–king love you more than anything. My favorite everything,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote in a birthday tribute on November 14. “Happy birthday to you, my baby!” the musician replied with a sweet note, telling Kourtney, “You’re a dream come true, my soulmate, my everything. I LOVE YOU.”

Travis and Kourtney’s whirlwind romance has been years in the making, with the friendly neighbors-turned-couple going Instagram official in February 2021.

Shutterstock (2)

The “First Date” hitmaker took their relationship to the next level on October 17, getting down on one knee to propose at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, while surrounded by roses and candles as they overlooked the ocean.

“Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart,” a source told E! News about his epic display. “I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.”

Now that he’s popped the question, they are “planning to exchange vows next year,” an insider told Life & Style. “The cameras will be rolling for the Kardashians’ new Hulu series but certain aspects [of their nuptials] will be kept private.”