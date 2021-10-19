Kourtney Kardashian “is refusing to speak” to ex Scott Disick about her engagement to Travis Barker, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Kourtney’s reason for avoiding speaking with Scott, 38, is “because she doesn’t want him ruining her moment and making jealous digs,” the insider adds.

“They don’t get along anyway, and as far as she’s concerned, it’s none of his business,” the source says.

Kourtney, 42, “says she dodged a bullet by never getting engaged” to Scott “because Travis puts her on a pedestal,” the source admits, before saying that the blink-182 drummer, 45, “worships the ground she walks on, which is the total opposite to how Scott treated her.”

Reps for Kourtney and Scott did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Since Kourtney hasn’t talked to her ex since revealing her engagement on October 17, it comes as no surprise that Scott learned of the news in a way that left him less than thrilled.

“He found out about the engagement on the internet and was reeling when Instagram and social media blew up over it,” a separate source previously revealed to In Touch.

Kourtney and Travis’ engaged comes months after the Talentless founder allegedly sent an Instagram DM to another one of Kourtney’s ex-boyfriends, Younes Bendjima, to ridicule the PDA shown in paparazzi photos of Kourtney and Travis making out on a boat in Italy.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly sent Younes, 28, who posted the exchange to his Instagram Stories. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” the French model allegedly responded back to him.

Since the alleged DM was leaked, an insider told Life & Style that Scott is “pissed” about Kourtney and Travis’ PDA and that he feels they’re “going overboard” with their affection.

Scott isn’t the only ex of Kourtney and Travis who seems to have been affected by the engagement news.

Shanna Moakler seemingly reacted with a series of shady messages, sharing a text post on her Instagram Stories that read, “Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a [f–k],” before adding in another message, “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.”