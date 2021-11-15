Not afraid to show some PDA. Videos of Kourtney Kardashian giving her fiancée, Travis Barker, a lap dance while at a wedding have circulated online — and the couple doesn’t mind sharing them with their fans as well.

In the videos, Kourt, 42, can be seen straddling the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as his band’s classic “All the Small Things” plays from the speakers as other guests dance around them. Both the musician and the Poosh Founder, whose PDA caused her ex, Scott Disick, to allegedly ask, “Yo is this chick ok!????,” even shared it on their own Instagram Stories.

The pair were attending the wedding of Simon Huck, a PR executive and a Kardashian family friend, and his long-term boyfriend, Phil Riportella.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Going to the chapel,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a series of photos of her and the drummer attending the nuptials at the Bel-Air wedding.

“Our turn next,” Travis commented on the post.

Prior to sharing the steamy videos of their public makeout session, the reality TV star took to both her Instagram and Instagram Stories to dish out plenty of love for her fiancée’s 46th birthday on Sunday, November 14.

“I f–king love you more than anything. My favorite everything,” Kourtney captioned a number of photos taken at 30 Rockefeller Center, possibly when Travis played drums during Young Thug’s Saturday Night Live performance on October 16. “Happy birthday to you my baby!”

“You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything,” Travis replied in the comments. “I LOVE YOU.”

In her Instagram Stories, the KUWTK alum also shared photos of the two enjoying “birthday morning matcha” in bed and supportive messages from her family.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!” Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, shared in her Stories. “I love you!”

“Happy Birthday Trav! You’re an amazing person and I’m so happy you’re a part of our fam!” Kim Kardashian wrote.

Kourtney continued to gush about her man throughout her Instagram Stories, writing that she is “grateful for the day [Travis was] born,” for their “walks in the neighborhood,” and for “being as into [their] matching Halloween onesies.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The couple became engaged on October 17 on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, after a whirlwind romance that started after years of friendship.

Kravis first ignited dating rumors in January 2021 and confirmed their romance just one month later in February.

“They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” a source told Life & Style at the time. “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”