Sentimental? Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she kept her son Reign Disick’s hair after he cut it.

“I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was 5,” Kourtney, 43, revealed in a joint conversation with Khloé Kardashian for Interview Magazine, which was published on Monday, November 21. “So I have his long braid and I smell it often.”

Reign, whom the Kardashians star shares with ex Scott Disick, previously sported long hair until he cut most of it off in 2020.

The Poosh.com founder documented the drastic haircut at the time by sharing a photo of Reign, 7, touching his buzzcut. “I am not ok,” she captioned the Instagram snap.

At the time, one fan asked in the comments section what Kourtney planned to do with the hair. “It will be with me forever,” she responded.

In addition to Reign, Kourtney and Scott, 39, share kids Mason Disick, 12, and Penelope Disick, 10. The former couple dated on-off from 2006 until 2015.

While the reality star’s youngest child is no longer rocking his long hairstyle, he has experimented with new haircuts inspired by his stepfather, Travis Barker.

In June, Kourtney shared an Instagram carousel post that featured black-and-white pictures of Reign sporting a mohawk. In the photos, he touched his spiky locks while wearing a pair of comfy pants.

Reign’s mohawk was similar to the hairstyle Travis, 46, rocked while starring on MTV’s Meet the Barkers in 2005.

Even before tying the knot in May, Kourtney has gushed about her blended family with the drummer.

During an episode of the family’s reality show that aired in May, Kourtney said she “loves the idea” of her and Travis raising their kids together from past relationships. “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love. I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Blink 182 musician shares teens Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Additionally, Travis has a close relationship with Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“Travis is really an amazing father,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said of her then-fiancé. shared. “It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”