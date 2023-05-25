TMI! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed that their sex life has remained constant as they adjust to life as a married couple.

“I have been just settling into life, wife life is amazing,” Kourtney, 44, told cameras during The Kardashians season 3 premiere on Thursday, May 25.

After sharing the update, the reality star ran off with Travis, 47, for “five minutes” to “do something really fast.”

Later on, Kourtney told her sister Khloé Kardashian that their sex life was particularly active because she was ovulating. In past seasons, the couple opened up about their desire to have children together and tried IVF before deciding to take the natural route.

“I’m so tired,” Kourtney told Khloé, 38. The Good American founder then made it clear she was aware of the couple’s active sex life, adding, “Probably from having your 20-minute sex session downstairs.”

The Poosh.com founder then revealed that she and her husband had been doing the deed around the clock. “Well, we had one this morning for like, an hour and a half, and I had one last night and the day before,” she explained.

Khloé appeared shocked as she asked, “How do you have sex for an hour and a half!?”

“You know, we’re just living our best lives,” Kourtney responded.

After years of friendship, Kourtney and Travis began dating in 2021.

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider told Life & Style in January 2021 when their relationship turned romantic. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

The lovebirds got engaged in October 2021 and they unofficially eloped during a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022. The TV personality and drummer legally got married during a courthouse ceremony in May, which was followed by a more traditional wedding in Italy in July.

Matt Cowan/Shutterstock

Even before they tied the knot, the couple had been open about wanting to have kids together. While fans watch their IVF journey on the Hulu show, Kourtney revealed they stopped undergoing IVF in September 2022.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained to The Wall Street Journal Magazine. “It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

Both Kourtney and Travis are already parents from their previous relationships. She shares son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer is a father to son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis is also close with his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna, 48, shares with Oscar De La Hoya.