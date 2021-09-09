Kourtney Kardashian is offering fans a way to enjoy a “little extra excitement” between the sheets amid her steamy romance with Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, promoted the Munkeybarz Sex Belt via her Poosh website in a new letter teasing the NSFW bedroom toy on Thursday, September 9, hinting that it would be well worth the $100 price tag.

“Treat yourself and your partner,” it read. “You won’t be disappointed.”

The product doubles as “love handles for your hips,” per the description, noting it’s a “one-of-a-kind position-assisting device” that works wonders for couples.

Kourtney’s lifestyle platform offers all sorts of suggestions in the Sex + Love category, and their mission is “not about preaching or judging.” Instead, her site offers a place for people to “explore” and “converse” about a range of topics.

The E! personality and mom of three recently went overseas with her Blink-182 rocker beau, 45, for a romantic vacation to Venice, Italy, stopping by the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, enjoying gondola rides and more. Of course, the lovebirds packed on major PDA throughout the trip, even being spotted kissing in Portofino.

Kourtney has fully “moved on” with the drummer, an insider told In Touch exclusively following news of her ex Scott Disick getting dumped by girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin in early September. These days, she is no longer concerned about Scott’s “love life” and focused on her own blossoming relationship.

Luckily, Scott and Kourtney have continued to be amicable coparents to kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, since their split in 2015. As for her and Travis, they sparked dating rumors in January 2021 and went public with their romance in February.

The “First Date” hitmaker is also a proud dad himself to 15-year-old daughter Alabama, 17-year-old son Landon and 22-year-old step-daughter Atiana with his ex Shanna Moakler.

In his recent interview with Nylon magazine, Travis gushed over the connection he has with Kourtney and how it keeps him both motivated and uplifted. “[Spending] time with my kids is so important and spending time with someone I love is so important,” the performer said. “And just both those things make being creative and making music so much better.”