As hot girl summer comes to an end, the beginning of Thotumn arrives — and it seems like Kourtney Kardashian has no intention of cooling down.

On Wednesday, September 1, following her PDA-packed Eurotrip with her new beau, Travis Barker, the Poosh founder, 42, shared a selfie in which she wore only a sports bra and short-shorts.

“[Workouts] you can do anytime[,] anywhere,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the photo. Kourt included a swipe-up option, leading to an article on her website, “5 Minute Workouts You Can DO ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourt must have been searching in her site’s archives for some quick workout tips when she’s away from home, as she and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, traveled around Italy and France. Not even a blissed-out romantic getaway is an excuse to skip leg day.

The incredibly affectionate couple’s vacation, in which they attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, enjoyed a gondola ride and couldn’t keep their hands off each other, drew ire from Kourt’s ex and father of her children, Scott Disick.

Scott, 38, who shares 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with Kourtney, was apparently “pissed” over the photos of the new couple plastered on every entertainment website in the world.

A source previously told In Touch that the house flipper thinks Kourt and Travis are “going overboard with the PDA.”

“He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high school teenagers,” the insider added.

The ex, who dated Kourtney for nine years, ultimately calling it quits in 2015, was seemingly looking to commiserate with a fellow former Kourtney flame when he allegedly messaged Younes Bendjima.

The model, 28, shared the alleged Instagram DM from Scott on his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 30.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message read. The DM included a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat in Italy.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied. Younes also captioned the DM, “[Keep] the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

The comment possibly alludes to Scott and Younes never getting along. During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Scott how he felt about the reality TV star seeing other men.

“It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” Andy said.

“Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy,” Scott responded, referring to Younes. “Let’s all be honest here.”

Unfortunately for Scott, it doesn’t seem like Kourtney will be toning down the PDA anytime soon, but judging from this photo she is planning on continuing to tone her abs.