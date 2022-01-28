Called out! Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at Photoshop accusations after taking down an image of her backside.

“OMG R U serious?” The Poosh founder, 42, wrote over the snap via Instagram Stories on Friday, January 28. “This is a fan edit,” she added to clarify the matter.

One day prior, Kourtney shared the questionable image from her brand’s website via Instagram Stories. In the photo, her back was turned to the camera, with Kourtney looking over her shoulder while wearing a leopard-print robe.

“For better ways to use your time, instead of analyzing edits of me, follow @poosh,” Kourtney ended her Instagram Story caption, along with multiple laughing face and kitten laughing emoji.

The original photo showed proportions of her butt looking unrealistic. And as a result, fans quickly took their thoughts to Reddit to weigh in on the editing error.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This isn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had a run-in with Photoshop issues. Earlier this week, Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian faced controversy for a bikini picture she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, January 25. Although the Skims founder, 41, removed the carousel post shortly after uploading it, fans already pointed out the clear Photoshop error in the last slide, which was a noticeable indent on her right knee, slimming straight down to her calf.

“So that one leg don’t look funny to ya???” one Instagram user asked in the comments section, while another asked, “Who Photoshopped her leg like that?” A separate person then questioned Kim, “Babe is your leg OK?”

Aside from Kourtney and Kim, sister Khloé Kardashian was accused of using Photoshop on several occasions, with the most recent being on January 13.

That day, the Good American founder, 37, shared a gallery of photos of herself donning a white dress. While most of her body appeared unedited for the shot, eagle-eyed fans challenged Khloé’s incredibly long fingernails.

Despite the scrutiny though, Khloé kept the photo on her Instagram feed, unlike her sister. Not only that, but she didn’t directly address the situation either.

However, the KUWTK alum seems to more focused on moving forward after getting caught up in ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal in 2021. Khloé shared several sexy photos of herself via Instagram in late January, which many of her followers perceived was a call-out toward her ex.

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” she captioned her post on Thursday, January 27.