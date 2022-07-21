Kourtney Kardashian has had enough of an “ultra-creepy” person pretending to be her eldest son, Mason Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, on various social media accounts.

The protective mom put out an Instagram Stories message on Thursday, July 21, telling followers, “After months and months of thinking you would all know that this is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So, I will spell it out clearly: That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family. ”

“And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra creepy,” Kourtney, 43, concluded.

The Poosh founder seemed to be referring to a TikTok page where someone posing as Mason, 12, appeared to give details on Kylie Jenner allegedly preparing to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott. The person wrote, “Kylie is getting married and is currently on her bridal party. That’s why she’s the only one wearing white.”

Kylie, 24, shared a Wednesday, July 20, Instagram Stories video wearing a white minidress while out to dinner at Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi along with sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and her best friends, Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. Everyone else was dressed in black as the group preened in front of a bathroom mirror, as Kylie’s white dress stood out from everyone else, which caused some fans to speculate she was having a bachelorette dinner party.

The TikTok page falsely claiming to be used by Mason appeared to want to get very public with family dish. “Hey guys, Mason here, your favorite person LOL. Here’s an update on life,” the first bubble read. It was followed by another one saying he had two new Instagram accounts that were listed and requesting to “Make sure to follow me!” The person also wrote, “I have a new TikTok. Link in my bio.”

The page continued, “I’ll be going live with my mom tomorrow so make sure to follow my other accounts,” and concluded, “For more gossip follow those accounts as well since I will be posting every day.”

Mason does have a history of spilling family secrets on social media. He joined Instagram in March 2020 and proceeded to do an Instagram Live for his followers where he shared, “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” to a fan’s question. He also added that his first TikTok page “got deleted because I was too young.”

In January 2022, fans believed Mason secretly returned to social media with the Instagram account @exclusivebymase and a TikTok account called @followmeandleave, both of which thew shade at his famous family.