Setting the record straight. Kourtney Kardashian broke her silence on Wednesday, April 6, after her Las Vegas wedding ceremony with Travis Barker.

“Found these in my camera roll,” the reality star shared via Instagram alongside a series of photos. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

The Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, made headlines on Tuesday, April 5, when it was revealed they had a “very romantic” wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel Sunday night after attending the Grammy Awards together.

Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirmed to Life & Style that Kourtney and Travis bought the One Love Affair package for $199, and even “had Elvis Presley” there to officiate. “That was the deal sealer,” Marty said, adding that the entire ceremony was about 30 to 40 minutes.

“She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and went off,” the owner added about their spontaneous evening. “A lot of kissing and dancing.”

While the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the musician had a fun night together, Life & Style confirmed per Clark County records that they are still not legally married.

The couple plan to sign a prenup before they officially tie the knot, a source told In Touch exclusively. “It’s already in the works.”

Furthermore, “Kris would never let any of her daughters get married without a prenup,” the source added.

Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, confirmed they were dating in February 2021 after years of being close friends.

“They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” a source dished to Life & Style a month before the couple went public with their romance. “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021 in Montecito, California. Their proposal and plans for starting a family together will be documented on the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu reality show.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” an additional source previously told Life & Style. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.

“Kourt has been trying to get there the natural way, but she’s also looking at IVF, but their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she conceives.”

