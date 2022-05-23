The newlyweds! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed their first dance as husband and wife. Andrea Bocelli performed a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” during the romantic moment.

Kim Kardashian shared numerous clips from their first dance via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 22. In the videos, the opera singer stood at the front of a stage as Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, swayed together behind him. A piano player accompanied Andrea throughout the performance.

Kourtney and Travis wrapped their arms around each other and kissed while the Blink-182 musician kept a glass in his hand to enjoy a drink during the dance.

The bride stunned in a short, white dress, high heels and a veil. Meanwhile, the groom looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo.

Kim, 41, shared the video from the couple’s Italy wedding ceremony. During the nuptials, Kourtney stunned in a long floral-patterned veil and elegant gown. A number of famous faces showed up to the wedding to celebrate the couple, including Kourtney’s and Travis’ families, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

While the Italy event was the largest celebration for the newlyweds, the pair legally wed at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse on May 15, In Touch confirmed. Shortly afterward, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and drummer shared several black-and-white pictures via Instagram from their simple ceremony.

“Till death do us part,” the pair – who became engaged in October 2021 – captioned their respective posts.

The first photo in the carousel post featured the couple kissing in a car, which had the sign “Just Married” and cans tied to its back. In the other photos, the eldest Kardashian gave her followers a full look at the attire she wore that day. She stunned in a white minidress with a small heart in its center, a matching veil and black high heels. Travis kept it simple by donning an all-black suit and matching dress shoes.

Before the courthouse nuptials, Kourtney and Travis participated in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022. However, they did not legally wed at the time because they didn’t have a marriage license.

The pair began dating in late 2020 after being close friends and neighbors for years. They made their romance Instagram official in February 2021 and then made it a point to blend their families together. Kourtney shares kids Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis shares Alabama and Landon Barker, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.