Keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her honeymoon with husband Travis Barker.

The pair are enjoying their time as newlyweds during a romantic vacation in Milan, Italy. Kourtney, 43, has kept her social media followers up to date by sharing photos from the trip via her Instagram Stories.

Some of the photos captured the beautiful streets of Milan, while other snaps showed off the delicious meals the reality star and drummer, 46, have been enjoying.

The honeymoon comes after Kourtney and Travis’ third wedding ceremony in Italy on May 22. For the ceremony, the Poosh founder stunned in a white corset-style gown with a cathedral length veil with the Virgin Mary embroidered on it. Meanwhile, the Blink-182 rocker wore a classic black tuxedo while marrying the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Kourtney and Travis’ four-day wedding celebration was “the most magical weekend of all time, an insider told Life & Style.

“There was a man making fresh cannoli, pastas made-to-order and the most amazing foods and desserts,” the source added. “Everyone was just enjoying the sunshine and the Italian spring breeze. Windows open everywhere, smells of lemon and the salt from the sea.”

The wedding’s guest-list was small, while some of the reality star’s family members chose not to attend the destination wedding. Rob Kardashian did not attend the nuptials because he is a “very private person,” a separate insider told In Touch. However, the bride’s siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, were all in attendance.

Kourtney and Travis legally tied the knot at the Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, In Touch confirmed at the time. “Till death do us part,” the mother of three captioned her May 16 Instagram carousel documenting the day.

The Karadshians star’s maternal grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and musician’s father, Randy Barker, were the only people in attendance to act as legal witnesses for the nuptials. Prior to the courthouse wedding, the pair had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Kourtney and Travis’ romantic honeymoon.