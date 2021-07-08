No filter! Kourtney Kardashian’s unedited thong bikini photo is garnering praise from fans for spreading a body-positive message.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, put her natural curves on full display as she walked away in the new untouched image shared by her lifestyle brand, Poosh, via Instagram on Wednesday, July 7. “Talk about an instant butt lift,” the caption read, detailing her workout secrets. “We tapped Kourt’s trainer @jesseohara for her top at-home pilates moves for a rounder rear.”

Several of her social media followers were singing the reality star’s praises for posting the summer-loving snap as is. “It’s so good to see celebs with cellulite,” one person wrote. “Way to empower the natural [woman’s] body!!,” another added, while a third chimed in, “I love that the little dimples were kept!” A fourth continued the adoration, raving, “She is officially the most interesting to look at!!”

The E! personality, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, has been living it up to the fullest with boyfriend Travis Barker.

Kourtney and the Blink-182 rocker, 45, celebrated the 4th of July weekend with a trip to Disneyland while joined by his daughter Alabama Barker, 15, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22. They also enjoyed some fun in the sun as Alabama noted she takes “the best pictures” on a similar bikini photo of Kourtney.

Kourtney’s untouched pic for Poosh, which was captured during the festivities, comes on the heels of sister Khloé Kardashian’s bikini photo controversy a few months ago. After fans noticed an unedited portrait of her was wiped from the internet, the Good American founder, 37, set the record straight in a candid message shared on April 7.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” she began. “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

Khloé went on to address the “constant ridicule and judgment” she experiences and bravely shared that, at times, she was “conditioned to feel that I am not beautiful enough just being me.”

“My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice,” Khloé wrote. The mom of one explained that at the end of the day, she is following her own path and doing what works best for her, adding, “It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore.”