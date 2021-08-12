Kourtney Kardashian is known for having a toned and trim physique, and she revealed the secret to her fabulous figure in a new blog post on her Poosh site.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, shared the ways she is able to attain a “rounder butt” in just 10 minutes, showing seven Pilates-inspired moves to follow along with at home.

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney’s routine requires no equipment and includes doing side-lying leg extensions with hip abductions, kneeling hydrant kickbacks, quadruped straight-leg hip extensions and more.

“That’s all you need to reset your workout routine and start your day full of energy,” the reality star wrote about how she stays fit in her post on August 12. “Once you carve out a slot in your morning schedule, it will become second nature, and eventually, you won’t be able to begin your workday any other way.”

“We’re keeping it simple with short rotations,” she continued. “Whether you’re looking to tone a specific area like your arms and butt, or maybe full-body exercises are more your vibe — either way —we’ve got the 10-minute routines for you. No pressure, but depending on your dedication level, you can repeat each routine as many times as you’d like for an extra workout boost. Up to you!”

Kourtney also offered some exercise routines to wield “sexy side abs” and “strong arms” as well as “lean thighs,” even sharing a five-minute cardio workout video.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The E! personality has been focusing more on her Poosh brand ever since her family’s reality show came to a wrap after 20 seasons in June. Fans can still expect to see the Kar-Jenners on an upcoming Hulu series, but the release date has yet to be announced.

Since the beginning of this year, Kourtney has also been enjoying her blossoming romance with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, going Instagram official with the “Adam’s Song” hitmaker in February. The power couple are now even more serious in their relationship, sparking engagement speculation among fans in recent months.

On Wednesday, August 11, Kourtney shared a sweet love note that Travis, 45, left her in the bathroom via her Instagram Stories, showing “I [heart] you” written on the glass, along with their initials in cursive on the bottom corner of her mirror.

They’re still going strong!