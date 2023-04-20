Big day! Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her 44th birthday celebration with her husband, Travis Barker.

The Kardashians star, whose birthday was on Tuesday, April 18, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 19, to give fans a look into how the couple spent the day.

She kicked off the posts by sharing a snapshot of their lunch at Tre Lune Ristorante in Montecito, California. After she took a “birthday nap,” Travis, 47, surprised Kourtney with a performance by a mariachi band. The mother of three was clearly a fan of the gesture and told Travis it was a “crazy” surprise.

Another activity on their agenda was bowling. Kourtney shared a clip of the bowling alley as Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” played over the speakers. Additionally, “Happy Birthday Kourtney!!!” was written at the bottom of the scoreboard.

The pair were later joined by friends and family at the bowling alley to celebrate Kourtney.

In addition to sharing photos and videos via her Instagram Stories, the Poosh.com founder also shared a recap on her Instagram feed.

“Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes,” she captioned photos from the day. “Turning 44 was a dream.”

While the Blink-182 drummer made sure to give Kourtney a special day, he also penned her a touching tribute via Instagram. “My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires,” Travis wrote alongside several PDA pictures of the couple. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife.”

However, Travis wasn’t Kourtney’s only loved one to post in honor of her birthday.

“Happy birthday my baby @kourtneykardash!!! I have loved you before even knowing how to love. I have loved you since the moment we met and I have only loved you more with each day since,” Khloé Kardashian wrote via Instagram alongside a series of throwback photos. “You will always be one of my best friends/favorite people in this scary world. But Life doesn’t seem as scary when we are facing it together.”

Khloé, 38, then said they have “been there through it all” and she never wants “to go through a moment of this life without” her.

“The laughter we’ve shared I’ll crave that forever. There’s something about you and I … We are two peas in a pod. We go together like peanut butter and jelly. We are twin soul,” the Good American cofounder continued. “Kourt you are irreplaceable to me. It’s hard to put into words the way I feel about you and our bond. Nothing will break you and I.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Kourtney’s 44th birthday celebration.