No bad blood. Former best friend to the Kardashians Larsa Pippen not only supports Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker, she claims she saw it coming.

“I knew he was the guy,” Larsa, 47, responded to a fan when they asked if she was “happy for Kourtney and Travis” during a Q&A session via Instagram Stories on Monday, October 18. The Real Housewives of Miami alum did not respond to the follower’s additional comment, where they said they missed her “friendship with Kourtney.”

Travis, 45, popped the question to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, on Sunday, October 17.

Larsa, who was once inseparable from the Kardashians, was first introduced to fans of the family on the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s spinoff, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami in 2011. However, around 2020, Kardashian stans noticed that Larsa didn’t seem to be in the picture anymore — literally. She wasn’t seen at Kardashian/Jenner parties, the famous sisters were absent from Larsa’s 46th birthday party and in July of that year, eagle-eyed web sleuths noticed that the Kardashians and Larsa had unfollowed each other on social media.

In February 2021, Larsa addressed the fading friendship on the “Hollywood Unlocked” podcast.

“I don’t know if you call it ‘betrayed’,” she said at the time. “Things happened… and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place. I never thought it would happen. I love them. We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out … but I’m not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then … karma’s a bitch.”

Later in the podcast, she accused the family of valuing “men over friends.”

During a November 2020 episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, Larsa claimed the rift started when she blocked Kanye West’s calls, alleging that the rapper, 44, called her constantly.

“Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that.’ [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f–k? Should I give a f–k? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

Larsa also claimed the “Stronger” artist had “brainwashed the whole family,” and shot down rumors she had a sexual relationship with Tristan Thompson while he was dating Khloé Kardashian.

Shortly after Larsa’s tell-all interview on “Hollywood Unlocked,” a source exclusively told In Touch that Kim, 40, was “really hurt” by her former friend’s comments.

“No, they’re not friends anymore, but Kim feels that there’s really no reason she needs to air their issues publicly,” the insider said. “Kim didn’t.”

However, it seems that Larsa may be missing the friendship she once shared with the Kardashians.

“Larsa feels like — and hopes — her friendship with Kim will be back to normal sooner or later, especially now that Kanye’s out of the picture,” an insider told Us Weekly in May.