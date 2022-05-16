The newlyweds! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker crashed his daughter Alabama Barker’s TikTok Live video shortly after they tied the knot.

Following their courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, May 15, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, paid a visit to Alabama, 16, while she was in the middle of filming a makeup tutorial.

“Wow, you guys are really dressed up!” Alabama said as she noted Kourtney’s tiny white minidress and Travis’ sleek suit for the special occasion.

The couple then stepped out of the frame, though remained in the room as they watched Alabama’s tutorial. “I literally couldn’t find makeup today,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told the teen. “And I was almost like, ‘Should Alabama do my makeup?'”

Alabama replied, “I would’ve!”

In addition to Alabama, the Blink-182 drummer also shares son Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kourtney is the mother to kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick.

It appears that none of their kids attended the courthouse wedding. However, E! News reported that Kourtney’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, was a witness at the ceremony.

Kourtney and Travis’ May 15 wedding comes over one month after the pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in early April. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” the Hulu star wrote via Instagram at the time, along with sharing several sweet photos of the pair. “Practice makes perfect.”

After confirming their romance in February 2021, Travis proposed to the reality star on a beach in Montecito, California, in October 2021. The romantic occasion — featuring dozens of red roses and white candles — was captured by cameras and later aired during season 1 of The Kardashians.