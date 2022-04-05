Like fine wine! Kris Jenner revealed that she and her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble have no issues when it pertains to bedroom activities.

While making her final appearance on The Ellen Show, Kris, 66, hinted to the audience that she has a “good” sex life with her man. Ellen DeGeneres and the momager played “5 Second Rule” where they had to answer a prompt with super speed.

After being asked by co-executive producer and guest DJ, Twitch, what three things Corey, 41, would say she did well, Kris got a bit frisky. “Oh, he thinks I am a good golfer, he thinks I’m a good mom, and he thinks I’m….I don’t want to say the last one,” she giggled while frantically pressing the red buzzer.

Kris isn’t one to keep her sexual needs on the DL. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she kicked the camera crew to have a little love session with Corey when he surprised her at her office. “Alright, guys, all of you get out of here. I’m taking a 10-minute break,” Kris directed the camera crew after Corey confirmed he had five minutes to spare.

Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also discussed the family’s upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians. Kris explained that she was initially worried if fans were still interested in the Kar-Jenner clan since they have been on television for 15 years.

“Of course, the minute we start filming a million things happen,” the mother of six said.

The upcoming series will showcase Kim Kardashian’s SNL debut and blossoming relationship with Pete Davidson, Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement — who recently had a Vegas wedding ceremony after the Grammys.

Continuing the NSFW conversation, Kris discussed Kourtney, 42, and Travis’, 46, ongoing PDA moments. “Even at your house for Christmas Tavis and Kourtney, for real, make out non-stop,” Ellen, 64, revealed. “That’s all they do!”

Kris joked that their makeout sessions are “98 percent of the new show.”

On the subject of men with tattoos, the Kar-Jenner family matriarch revealed that Corey doesn’t have any tattoos — unlike her daughters’ men — but she wouldn’t mind if her beau got her name permanently inked.