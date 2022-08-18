Independent woman. Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner became a grandma once again when daughter Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate earlier this month. While Kris is “infatuated” with her new grandson, she is behind Khloé’s decision to raise her son “solo,” a source tells In Touch.

“Kris has zero tolerance for Tristan,” the source says of Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson. “[She] is giving Khloe all the emotional support she needs as she adjusts to being a new mom again.”

The momager, 66, is “100 percent behind Khloé’s decision to raise the baby solo,” the insider continues. “As far as she’s concerned, [Tristan] isn’t welcome in her family.”

“Kris has freed up some time to spend time with Khloe,” the source shares. “In fact, she has been practically living at Khloe’s house.”

The Good American founder, 38, and the Chicago Bulls star, 31, famously dated on and off from 2016 until they split for good in 2021. In December 2021, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were still together.

The former couple – who also share daughter True, whom they welcomed in April 2018 – announced they were expanding their family in July.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé told In Touch in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” a separate source added at the time.

While the insider tells In Touch that Tristan has “met the baby,” he and the Kardashians star are “trying to reach a custody agreement behind closed doors.”

“Khloé is fine about him seeing his son, but at the end of the day she wants primary custody,” the insider says, adding that the mother of two is “willing to battle it out in court.”

“The only conversations Khloé and Tristan have are about the kids. Obviously Tristan wants to be involved in his son’s life, but things are still incredibly frosty between him and Khloe after he got Maralee pregnant,” the source adds. “It’s a very complicated situation because Tristan feels strongly about coparenting, but Khloé wants to raise him alone.”

In addition to his two children with the reality star, Tristan shares son Theo with Maralee, 31, and son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.