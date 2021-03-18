Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce: ‘I Want the Kids to Be Happy’

Kris Jenner sent her well-wishes to daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West while breaking her silence on the power couple’s looming divorce.

“I think it’s always going to be hard anytime … you know, there’s a lot of kids,” the momager, 65, said during her appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, March 18. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

“I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s OK,” Jenner added. “That’s what you want as a mom.”

Life & Style previously confirmed Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from the “Famous” rapper, 43, on February 19, following six years of marriage. The reality star submitted the paperwork in Los Angeles, California, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split. In the docs, the Skims founder also requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and 22-month-old Psalm.

With the highly anticipated final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airing on March 18, Jenner was questioned if they will share more details about the duo’s breakup on the show.

“I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, we haven’t even seen the first [episode] yet,” the family matriarch shared about what viewers can expect. “I’m sure they’re putting some final touches. But I think it’s just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time … When she feels like it, I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say.”

Kardashian and West have been married since May 24, 2014; however, their relationship struggles were aired out when the Yeezy fashion designer took to Twitter in July 2020. Although he issued a public apology for venting his frustrations on social media, it appears they weren’t able to overcome their issues.

It will be a life-changing transition for the entire reality TV brood, but her loved ones are “committed” to keeping West “a part of their family” post-divorce, a source previously told In Touch. “The family is all on board with not making anyone out to be the bad guy. Kanye will always be a part of the Kardashian and Jenner families.”