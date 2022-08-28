Momager to the rescue! Kardashians star Kris Jenner is slamming reports that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick has been “excommunicated” from her family amid her daughter’s marriage to Travis Barker.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family … he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 66, responded to a report via Instagram on Saturday, August 27. “We love him and not true!” she added with a pair of smiley face heart emoji.

Kris’ comment was in response to a Page Six report from the previous day claiming that the Talentless founder, 39, has been ousted from the famous clan.

“Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group,” a source told the outlet on Friday, August 26. “He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis.”

“He had to regroup who his relationships are,” the insider added.

Reports of Scott being ostracized come just three months after his famous ex married her Blink-182 husband, 46, for the third time in a stunning Italian ceremony.

The pair began their relationship in late 2020, after years of a close friendship. The drummer proposed to his now-wife in October 2021 in Santa Barbara, California. Kourtney, 43, and Travis didn’t wait long to tied the knot as they exchanged vows for the first time in a Las Vegas wedding chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards that April, before getting legally hitched in Santa Barbara and jetting off to Portofino, Italy, the following month.

Scott was seemingly trying to cope with his ex’s nuptials though a source told In Touch, it was apparent that “deep down it hurts.”

“Scott has been hitting the bars since Kourtney’s Portofino wedding. Whatever anyone says, Kourtney is the one that got away,” the source explained at the time. “Seeing Kourtney and Travis splashed over the internet surrounded by the Kardashians was a hard pill to swallow for Scott. He says he’s OK, and yes, he has moved on.”

Scott and the Poosh founder dated on and off from 2005 to 2015 and welcomed three children together. Despite both moving on following their split, they continue to coparent sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10.

Scott has previously been open about feeling left out of the family when not invited to events, saying in a May 12 episode of their hit Hulu series that it makes him feel like “complete s–t.”