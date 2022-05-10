Keeping secrets! Kris Jenner said she’s “sworn to secrecy” when it comes to details about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

“I have been sworn to secrecy,” the Kardashian matriarch, 66, told PEOPLE on Monday, May 9. “If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!”

Kris added that she isn’t directly involved in the wedding planning. “I’m just gonna sit in the background,” she said. “And not say a word because I don’t want to get in trouble.”

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, went public with their romance in February 2021 following years of friendship. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses in October of that year.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Last month, the lovebirds shocked fans when they participated in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony on April 4. Two days after their Sin City nuptials, Kourtney took to Instagram to share some sweet moments from the intimate evening.

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” the Hulu star captioned several pictures. “Practice makes perfect.”

Despite not obtaining a marriage license before the ceremony, The Kardashians star insisted the wedding wasn’t “fake” while appearing on the April 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the episode, the host dubbed Kourtney as “the Kardashian of the week” following her “fake” wedding.

“It’s not called ‘fake married!’ There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour … I’m like, ‘Are you guys lying?’” she recalled of the evening. “We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ And they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’ We just did it anyways. It’s what’s in the heart.”

Before her romance with Travis, Kourtney dated Scott Disick for nearly a decade until they called it quits in 2015. The Poosh.com founder and Flip It Like Disick star, 38, share kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.