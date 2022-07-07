Proud grandma! Kris Jenner revealed how she feels about her children having kids out of wedlock.

While appearing on the Wednesday, July 6, episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” Kris, 66, was asked how she feels about many of her grandchildren being conceived outside of marriage.

After The Kardashians star insisted that she is more “traditional” when it comes to having kids, she told Martha Stewart that she has “more and more understanding” for her children’s choices. Kris added that there is “such a big age difference” between her and her six kids.

“I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important,” the momager told the host, 80.

“Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before,” she continued. “I think that I do. I embrace what is in front of me. I think that I am easy once I understand it.”

The reality star then joked that her kids could “throw anything at” her. “I’m here for them. They know that. There’s nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would,” Kris said.

Kourtney Kardashian shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is the mother to kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 with ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple welcomed North before they tied the knot in 2014.

Kris’ youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, shares daughter Stormi, 4, and a 5-month-old son, whose name has not yet been revealed, with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Rob Kardashian shares daughter Dream, 5, with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, while Khloé Kardashian is the mother to daughter True, 4, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Earlier in the interview, Kris insisted that she conceived all of her children while married. “I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days [after my wedding],” she said of her firstborn.

“I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting,” the Hulu star explained, referencing her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian’s family.

“I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon,” she added. “You know … I’m very old fashioned.”

Kris shares Kourtney, 42, Kim, 41, Khloé ,38, and Rob, 35, with Robert, whom she was married to from 1978 until 1991. She later welcomed Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kylie, 24, with ex Caitlyn Jenner, whom she married in 1991 and divorced in 2015.