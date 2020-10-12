Hot new romance! Kristin Cavallari and comedian Jeff Dye’s “chemistry” is “off the charts,” an insider tells In Touch. “She really, really likes him, and they’re seeing what happens.”

The former Laguna Beach star, 33, and Seattle native, 37, are clicking six months after she announced her divorce from husband Jay Cutler in April. The Very Cavallari star and Jeff “started off as friends” before their relationship “turned into something more.” The insider gushes, “They text and chat all the time on FaceTime and send funny photos to each other!”

Shutterstock

The designer sparked dating rumors with the comedian after the pair were seen kissing in a Chicago bar on Saturday, October 10.

Although Kristin and Jeff’s romance “isn’t serious yet,” the Hills alum is “super attracted” to the funnyman. “Kristin doesn’t feel ready to jump headfirst into a full-blown relationship,” explains the insider.

The Money From Strangers actor is a “good distraction” for the newly single Uncommon James designer, notes the insider. “Put it this way, he’s definitely taking her mind off the divorce with Jay!”

The True Roots author is fully enjoying her time with her new flame. “Kristin thinks Jeff is super sexy, and he constantly has her in hysterics, which is one of the key things she looks for in a man,” adds the insider. “They bounce off of each other, and he’s just her type!”

The E! star announced her split from Jay, 37, in April after nearly seven years of marriage. Five months later, she opened up more about their decision to divorces after “struggling” for years. “It didn’t happen overnight,” the former MTV star told People in late September. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

After taking months to process their uncoupling, Kristin feels optimistic about the future. “It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time,” she explained. “I’m really excited about the future all around.”

It looks like she’s having a great time moving on!