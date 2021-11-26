Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

She’s got jokes! Kristin Cavallari hilariously trolled fans who say she should show her kids’ faces on social media. “I don’t remember asking for anyone’s opinion, but fine, I’ll show my kids,” the former Laguna Beach star captioned a photo of herself and besties Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Friday, November 26.

Kristin, 34, shares children Camden Jack, Saylor James and Jaxon Wyatt with ex-husband Jay Cutler. Although the True Roots author posts plenty of pictures with her little ones on Instagram, she never shows their faces.

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Thankfully, plenty of Kristin’s followers respect her decision. “I think it’s super weird people get so pressed about seeing their faces!!!! All the more reason to hide them, if you ask me,” one user commented. “Good for you! [Silence the haters],” added another.

Over the years, the former Very Cavallari personality has opened up about her decision to keep Camden, Saylor and Jaxon’s faces hidden from the public eye. “No, no one will ever persuade us. Producers try every season to get our kids on the show, and we’re like, ‘No, get out of our face.’ The thing is we just want them to be kids,” Kristin expressed during a January 2020 interview at Build Series in New York City.

“They’re 7, 5, and 4. They’re little. We want them to have as normal of a life as possible. You can’t have a normal life with cameras in your face. It’s hard enough being a kid, just be a kid,” the Denver, Colorado, native added.

“They may want no part of this life. They may want to live a very private life, and I don’t want to rob them of that decision,” Kristin continued. “When they’re old enough to decide if they want to be on social media or whatever it is then that’s a discussion that we can have … but I want them to be able to have that decision. It’s their life.”

Despite limiting her children’s exposure to the world, Kristin still faces mom-shaming and backlash — but she isn’t afraid to shut it down! “You know, you can say whatever you want to me. I don’t care, I’m used to it by now,” she said. “But when you come after my kids, I’m like, ‘Oh, hell no. Those are my babies.’ That’s, like, the one time I just get heated.”

Kristin and Jay, 38, announced their split in April 2020 after 10 years together. In October of this year, the mother of three assured she’s single. “I’ve just been having fun. I haven’t wanted a boyfriend,” Kristin told People. “But I’m currently not dating anyone.”