A divided family? Fans are speculating whether Brielle Biermann unfollowed her stepdad, Kroy Biermann, on social media amid his messy divorce from her mom, Kim Zolciak. The estranged spouses’ recent split shocked fans everywhere, and more information has come to light about the duo’s massive financial woes. So, does this mean Kroy will lose his relationship with his stepdaughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about where Kroy stands with Brielle and Ariana.

Did Brielle Biermann Unfollow Kroy on Social Media?

On May 10, Page Six reported that the Don’t Be Tardy alum unfollowed the former linebacker on Instagram, just two days after both her parents filed for divorce. According to the outlet, Brielle had followed her stepfather on the social media platform prior to the news of his and Kim’s divorce.

Despite Brielle unfollowing Kroy, he appears to still follow her on Instagram.

Did Ariana Biermann Unfollow Kroy on Social Media?

At the time of publication, it appears that Ariana and Kroy still follow one another on Instagram.

What Did Kroy Biermann Say About His Divorce From Kim Zolciak?

Although he has not publicly commented on his and Kim’s split, Life & Style confirmed that Kroy’s Instagram bio shaded his estranged wife.

In what appeared to be a nod toward Kim’s song “Ring Didn’t Mean a Thing,” Kroy updated his bio to read, “My ring meant a thing.”

How Many Kids Do Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have?

In 2013, Kroy adopted both Brielle and Ariana, whom Kim shares from a previous marriage.

After Kim and Kroy wed in November 2011, they welcomed four children together: Kroy. Jr. “KJ,” Kash and twins Kaia and Kane.

Why Are Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Getting a Divorce?

On May 5, 2023, the former football player filed for divorce from Kim, noting that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” In his paperwork, Kroy claimed their four shared children are in his care and that he is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody, in addition to asking for child support from Kim.

Additionally, Kroy is asking to be “awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession” of their Alpharetta, Georgia, home.

For the Bravo alum’s part, she filed a contested divorce on May 7, asking for alimony and child support in her petition, while also requesting for her maiden name to be restored. Kim also asked for legal fees to be paid.

Both of their filings were electronically entered into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8.