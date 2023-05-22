Kroy Biermann requested for his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, to undergo a psychological evaluation while also accusing her of gambling away their marital funds amid their ongoing divorce.

The former football player, 37, filed a “Motion for Psychological Evaluation” for Kim, 45, alleging that she has exhibited “troubling behavior” in the months leading up to their split, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style.

Per the documents, Kroy claimed that Kim acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” adding that this “compulsion has financial devastated” both of them.

The athlete then asked in the filing for the Don’t Be Tardy alum to be evaluated to “ascertain any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or others that are manifested through respondent’s compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues.”

Kroy’s legal request comes five days after Life & Style confirmed on May 17 that Kim asked the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, to have Kroy participate in a drug test.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member requested in the paperwork that she has witnessed him smoking marijuana and has “serious concerns for the safety and well being” of their four children, as they are in his custody. Kroy will be required to present the drug test results within two days after receiving it, and the court will ultimately reward Kim any relief that it finds “equitable and just.” She also asked for Kroy to submit a five-panel hair follicle drug screening and that he must not cut his hair until the screen is completed. TMZ was the first to report the news.

The estranged couple share children Kroy Jr., Kash and fraternal twins Kane and Kaia. They also share Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann from a previous relationship. Kroy adopted them in 2013.

Kim and Kroy’s messy split has made headlines for their back-and-forth legal battle since he filed for divorce on May 5, while she filed a contested divorce on May 7. The news of their divorce came amid the duo’s financial troubles, as Life & Style confirmed in October 2022 that their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion was facing foreclosure because they did not pay back a $300,000 loan that they took out on the home. Four months later, Life & Style confirmed that the house was scheduled to be sold at auction on March 7. However, the sale was canceled shortly afterward and taken off the auction block.