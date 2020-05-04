Kylie Jenner Hangs Out With Travis Scott and Eats Ice Cream With Stormi After Birthday Shout-Out

Coparenting at its finest! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 3, to share a Boomerang with baby daddy Travis Scott. The post comes on the heels of her sweet birthday shout-out to Stormi‘s dad.

In a separate video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, asked their daughter, “You love ice cream don’t you?” so clearly these three were hanging out as one, big happy family.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On April 30, the brunette babe shared a message to the rapper in honor of his big day. “DADA. Happy birthday to Daddy of the Year!” she gushed. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. OK I’m crying. Love you forever!”

Kylie’s nephew Mason Disick, recently spilled the tea on their relationship, telling fans on Instagram Live that she and the rapper were “not back together.”

Although their dynamic may be confusing to fans, what the parents have “really isn’t that complicated,” a source told In Touch in March. Their romance “just evolved into something else,” the source explained. “They love each other, and they love Stormi. It works for them, and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

The former couple may be doing a great job raising their toddler together, but that doesn’t mean the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ready for baby No. 2. “I don’t want another baby right now,” Kylie revealed on April 3 during the #DoYourPartLiveSeries on Instagram with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now. Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard, I’m not ready for that just yet.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!