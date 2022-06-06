Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Boob Job Speculation Over the Years: Photos Then and Now

Before Kylie Jenner got pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster and her son, fans were fixated on one thing: whether or not the reality star got a boob job. Keep reading for everything she’s said about enhancing her chest through plastic surgery.

Did Kylie Jenner get a boob job?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum previously denied claims that she had a breast augmentation multiple times over the years.

Kylie first pointed to using a really great bra as the reason behind her noticeable change in cleavage in 2015. She posted a video about wearing a Victoria’s Secret Bombshell bra and even posted before and after shots as proof of the difference on her now-defunct app.

In August 2016, the Kardashians star seemingly blamed her period for her chest looking more voluptuous. “TMI but it’s that time of the month LOL,” she tweeted at the time.

Fans once again thought the makeup mogul hinted at a boob job in June 2017 with a photo of her chest on Snapchat. In the racy pic, Kylie showed off her curves in a low-cut black tank top, writing the word, “Finally,” across her right breast.

Followers speculated that the influencer got implants. “Finally, I got a boob job?” one individual asked, while another said, “Her boob size fluctuates more than gas prices, damn.” But one user claimed, “Y’all are late ASF. She got her boobs done months ago … catch TF up.”

Over the years, Ky’s cleavage has seemed to get even more voluptuous.

The Life of Kylie alum and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou posed together for a Barbie-themed photo shoot with Flaunt magazine in October 2019. In one shot, Kylie appeared to have a scar on her left boob.

“Literally made of plastic,” one commenter wrote on Instagram, though others argued that if she had breast augmentation surgery, the scar wouldn’t be located on the side.

What has Kylie Jenner said about plastic surgery?

Kylie previously wrote that she’s “not against plastic surgery” on her app in 2015. “Full disclosure: I’ve only been under once before, when I went to the dentist and I didn’t react well,” she wrote at the time. “It really scared me. I threw up and I was SO nauseous the next day.”

At the time, the makeup mogul said she “only had lip fillers,” which was something that had been a “huge insecurity.”

“I wanted to make a change. But no, people — I haven’t gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed,” she continued. “I’ve definitely filled out. Working with some of the best makeup artists has taught me a lot of amazing tricks to making me feel more confident and I can’t wait to share them with you guys. I swear there are things you can do to work on problem areas without having to think about plastic surgery. Contouring has changed my life!”

That being said, the California native noted that she will “never say never” when it comes to plastic surgery. “If, down the line, I get to a point where I’m really uncomfortable with something on my body, I’m not against changing it,” she added.

Did Kylie Jenner get a boob job after having kids?

Kylie acknowledged that her body was different after giving birth to Stormi in 2018.

“My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs,” the mom of two responded to someone who said she looked “so skinny” in a throwback photo. “My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.”

After someone commented that she looked “better” before, Kylie simply clapped back by saying, “I birthed a baby.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kylie over the years!