She’s got baggage! Kylie Jenner apparently had multiple luggage carts delivered to her London hotel.

The Kardashians star, 24, was first seen walking out of the building wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt and black skirt while holding hands with her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Friday, August 5, in photos obtained by Life & Style. Kylie shares Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott.

After the two left their hotel, several bell carts were seen being rolled into the location, two of which included various pink, white and black suitcases. A third luggage cart was seen holding a large heap of bags with what appeared to be a baby toy sitting atop the mountain of items.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder doesn’t seem to be afraid of showing off her luxurious lifestyle. Just one day beforehand, she and Stormi visited the iconic Harrods department store to have a look at her cosmetics display. The employees even created a private room for the kiddo to enjoy her shopping experience, which Kylie gushed about via her Instagram Stories.

MEGA

“Look at what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping,” the Hulu personality said in one video. “Is this not the craziest?”

She even teased her toddler, saying, “You are a spoiled, spoiled girl.” Meanwhile, Stormi was heard adding, “Mommy, I want to try them on,” after she came across a pair of shoes.

MEGA

Over the past few weeks, Kylie has faced some backlash for her upscale lifestyle habits, including how her private jet usage pollutes the air. In July, she was called out for taking a 17-minute plane ride from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California, which would have taken about 40 minutes had she taken a car instead.

“You wanna take yours or mine?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo on July 15 of her and Travis, 31, standing between their two private planes.

Upon seeing the photo, multiple Instagram users took to the comments section to slam her.

“How about neither and instead, drive 45 minutes,” one person wrote. “So … what about global warming?” another chimed in, while a fourth noted, “The fact you don’t realize how tone deaf this is … couldn’t be me!”

After the debate seemed to die down, Kylie faced another round of fire after cosmetics developer Kevin James Bennett publicly alleged that the reality TV star did not follow lab protocols after she shared footage of her standing in the Kylie Cosmetics laboratory in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, August 3. In the shots, Kylie wore her hair down and wasn’t wearing a hairnet, mask or gloves.

“I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job,” Kevin wrote via Instagram that day. “I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hairnet, shoe covers, mask … and disposable GLOVES. I’d like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without following proper sanitation protocols.

However, Kylie took a moment to defend herself by responding the next day, “I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. This picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility … That’s completely unacceptable, I agree. This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing.”