“Lookalike”? Kylie Jenner appeared to be unrecognizable in a new TikTok video, according to fans who thought that she looked “so different.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, uploaded a video on Saturday, May 14, in which she applied her brand’s Winter Kissed blush to her cheeks. While she highlighted her facial features in the clip with the makeup, countless social media users doubted that this was actually Kylie.

“Why does this not look like her?” one commented on the video. “This is NOT Kylie,” another claimed. Meanwhile a separate user wrote, “I thought this was one of those celeb lookalike accounts that kinda look like the celeb but mostly don’t, THEN I REALIZED [sic].”

A few even went so far as to allege that Kylie underwent plastic surgery and that she used Photoshop.

“I think it’s the Botox,” one person commented. “It’s Photoshop when you see her online,” another added.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/TikTok

This certainly wasn’t the first time the Kardashians star has faced criticism from online users. In April 2020, Kylie shared several sizzling images of herself rocking a rainbow bikini by her pool. Upon noticing the shot, many Instagram followers quickly pointed out evidence of alterations, including how the pool’s edge appeared warped. She later deleted the pictures and reuploaded the same snaps to replace the original post.

Throughout 2022, the Hulu personality has been maintaining a tough workout regimen after giving birth to baby No. 2 on February 2, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. In addition to their son — whose new name has yet to be revealed after the duo changed it — the couple also share daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018.

Since welcoming her second child, Kylie has been sharing her postpartum weight loss progress with fans via Instagram. Over Mother’s Day weekend, Kylie uploaded a few picture-perfect photos from her and the “Goosebumps” rapper’s tropical vacay. One of her most sizzling snapshots was a sexy bikini photo she shared on May 6, in which she sat on a paddleboard showing off her washboard tummy.

“Happy girl,” she captioned the sunny post that day.

One week prior, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a video via her Instagram Stories, explaining how much weight she had lost after giving birth.

“Gained 60 pounds again this pregnancy. Down 40 pounds,” she wrote alongside a clip of her walking on a treadmill. “Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo.”