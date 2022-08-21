Don’t mess with her! Kylie Jenner clapped back at a fan’s criticism about her lips under a new TikTok video.

“The lips, please,” the online user commented alongside a laughing emoji on Saturday, August 20, to which the Kardashians star, 25, quickly responded by writing, “It’s the filter, but go off.”

In the clip, Kylie posed alongside a friend and seemingly outlined her lips with an effective lip liner, causing them to pop out more throughout the video. However, several other commenters accused her of getting plastic surgery.

“She meant filler,” one person commented, whereas multiple others wrote, “The lips.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/TikTok

However, other fans defended the Kylie Cosmetics founder, with one commenting, “The filter makes your lips look better” and a second person writing, “There is literally the filter she used attached to the TikTok, wdym???”

Nevertheless, this certainly wasn’t the first time the Hulu personality has faced plastic surgery allegations. However, she’s also been open about the cosmetic alterations she’s received in the past.

Kyle first revealed she got lip fillers during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I have temporary lip fillers,” she said in a private confessional at the time. “It’s just an insecurity of mine, and it’s what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

Nearly six years later, the mom of two — who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 6-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with boyfriend Travis Scott — explained the other reason behind her choice to get injections.

“A guy said to me, ‘Oh, my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that,” Kylie said during part 1 of the KUWTK reunion special in June 2021. “And then, from then … from then on, I felt … unkissable. I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

She also described how she would enhance her lips with makeup before getting lip fillers.

“I really wanted bigger lips,” Kylie added at the time. “I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then, finally, I was like, ‘This lip liner isn’t doing it,’ and I ended up getting my lips done.”