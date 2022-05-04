Rare sighting! Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of her newborn son in a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video on her YouTube channel as the reality star prepared for the 2022 Met Gala.

“Look at my son’s cute shoes,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, gushed at her youngest child’s Jordan sneakers in the video posted on Wednesday, May 4. “He can’t even walk yet.”

Her son — whose moniker has yet to be revealed since it was infamously changed from Wolf — flew into New York on a private plane alongside his mother, Stormi Webster, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder famously wore a white wedding dress with a backward baseball cap for her return to the high fashion fundraiser on Monday, May 3, and gave fans an inside look at her intensive glam process.

Not attending the event in 2021 after revealing Stormi got sick, the Life of Kylie star admitted this year, she almost skipped the gala. “The only reason why I came to the Met this year, to be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn’t gonna go,” The Kardashians star explained later in the video. “Unless I can go and honor Virgil [Abloh] and you know, Shannon would want me to go and I would wear Off White, then that’s the only reason I would go.”

The mom of two added, “Virgil and I talked about this for the last two years. I was supposed to go with him in 2020, so it feels right that my Met come back I’m going with Off White.”

As for her son, his new name has yet to be revealed. “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” Kylie told Extra in an interview from April 2022. “So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

The Hulu personality recently honored her son’s father and boyfriend, Travis Scott, in a rare tribute on his birthday on Saturday, April 30. “Happy birthday, my love, my best friend,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram Story alongside a photo of her caressing the “SICKO MODE” rapper’s cheek. “The most special person and father to our babies @travisscott.”