Recreating the past? Kim Kardashian appeared as a bride in a white dress and veil during estranged husband Kanye West’s Donda listening party in Chicago during the early hours of Friday, August 27, and Kylie Jenner sent her support for the visual experience.

During Ye’s new song “No Child Left Behind,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, stepped out wearing a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress, TMZ reported. Kylie, 24, shared a slew of photos from the powerful moment on her Instagram Story, which showed her half-sister standing in a white ballgown with a veil covering her face. Kim wore her hair in a long braid.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The KKW Beauty founder wasn’t the only one of the rapper’s family members to make an appearance. Kimye’s oldest daughter, North, appeared during the show with pal Ryan, who is the daughter of Kim’s BFF Tracy Romulus. A replica of Kanye’s childhood home sat in the center of Soldier Field. The young girls stood on the porch of the home with Kanye, 44, before stepping down the stairs and dancing. Kim and Kanye have three other children together — Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

This is not the first Donda listening event Kim and her kids have attended. The whole brood showed up to support him on July 22 while he played the album for a packed arena in Atlanta, marking the official release party. On August 5, Kim and their oldest three children attended the second listening party.

Kanye’s latest work seems to center around his personal life and experiences, and there are lyrics that seem to be directly about Kim and their breakup. “I’m losing all my family, darling come back to me,” one song reads, according to Buzzfeed.

It appears the estranged couple are still close after Kim filed for divorce from the “Flashing Lights” artist on February 19, Life & Style confirmed at the time. They were married for nearly seven years. In the original filing, the reality star reportedly asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children. Kanye responded to the filing on April 9 and also sought the same custody arrangement, according to documents obtained by Life & Style. Both parties cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Kim opened up more about their uncoupling during the KUWTK season 20 reunion. “It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part,” the Skims founder said. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”