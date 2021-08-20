Kylie Jenner and her on-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, are “absolutely overjoyed” about her pregnancy with baby No. 2, an insider tells In Touch exclusively.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, and “SICKO MODE” rapper, 30, “rekindled their relationship last year and having another baby was part of their plan,” the insider says after multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that she is expecting again on Friday, August 20.

“They are super excited about becoming parents again,” says the insider, revealing their new bundle of joy has reinvigorated their relationship. “They were getting on better than ever before she conceived, but the pregnancy has brought them even closer together. They’re so in love and the happiest they’ve ever been.”

It’s been more than three years since Kylie and Travis welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi, in February 2018. Now, their little one can look forward to becoming an older sister to their future son or daughter.

After getting back together in May 2021 on the heels of their October 2019 split, the Grammy nominee gushed over Kylie and his daughter while attending the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit. During his heartfelt acceptance speech, Travis praised his right-hand girls, saying, “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you.”

This time around, fans are excited to get more insight hopefully on her road to motherhood, especially after she kept her first pregnancy a secret.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator wrote after the arrival of her baby girl. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how,” she further explained to fans. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Prior to her baby No. 2 news, Kylie has often expressed her desire to have a bigger family, telling older sister Kim Kardashian about her future plans in a January 2020 YouTube video. “I see myself for sure having four kids. I just don’t know when,” the now-expectant reality star said. “I don’t have a timeline for this, and I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

Kylie and Travis did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s requests for comment.