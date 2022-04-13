Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, revealed that she is no longer close with the pair’s former friend Jordyn Woods, saying they don’t speak to one another.

Courtesy of Stassie Karanikolauou

“Oh, no,” the Instagram model, 24, said on a Wednesday, April 13, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast after being asked if she stays in touch with Jordyn, 24. “For my own reasons,” she continued. “This is the first time … I’m ever saying this but it’s for my own reason.”

The beauty mogul, 24, Stassie and Jordyn had been close friends for years, with the friends making a variety of appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside Kylie. However, their friendship came to a halt in February 2019 when Jordyn was seen getting close and comfortable with Khloé Kardashian’s on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up,” a source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

Jordyn later admitted to kissing the Chicago Bulls player, 31, when she appeared on Facebook’s Red Table Talk in March 2019. In the interview, she noted that there was “no passion” and denied doing anything more than kissing.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she said in the talk, adding that sleeping with Tristan was “never a consideration” for her.

Following the cheating scandal, Jordyn’s relationship with Kylie and her family came to a halt. The model moved out of the KUWTK alum’s home in February 2019, where she had been living for some time. In the aftermath of the scandal, Kylie did defend Jordyn until the whole truth came out.

“Kylie defended Jordyn in the beginning,” an insider previously revealed to Us Weekly. “At first the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think that she will.”

In the podcast episode, Stassie explained that her falling out with Jordyn had nothing to do with the cheating scandal and the drama that came with it.

“I was not following anyone else,” she said. “I’ve had my own reasons, and that’s it.”

After choosing not to elaborate on her comments, Stassie added, “I just want to protect everyone.”