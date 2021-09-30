Fans are slamming Kylie Jenner’s new Kylie Swim line, claiming the swimsuits and products are “terrible.”

Shortly after customers began receiving their orders, many took to TikTok and other social media platforms to air their grievances with the swimsuits’ stitching, fabric quality and more.

“The way it keeps getting worse,” one person captioned a montage video on TikTok showing a close-up of the stitching on their suits, which appeared to be frayed in many areas. In addition, the user held the bottoms up to a window to show how thin the fabric was.

TikTok

Another TikTok user shared a three-minute video review after ordering two sarongs and two suits. “I would show you these on, but I literally can’t because these are not it,” she explained. However, she said the “sizing is perfect” and the adjustable bikini bottoms are a “game-changer.”

That being said, the fabric did not provide enough support and the suits do not have padding. “I wasn’t expecting the material to be so thin that it just shows everything,” she said about the “paper-thin” fabric.

In addition, the sarong was “too heavy” and also did not appease the user when it came to fit and quality. “I get better swimsuits at Target,” she added.

Kylie Swim/Instagram

A separate TikToker praised the “design” of the suit but admitted it’s completely “sheer.” The content creator also noted the bikini cut of the one-piece in the front was as thin as the thong back.

“You need to be waxed, lasered … If you have any hair down there, it’s gonna show,” she said.

Kylie Swim was pushed live on September 17, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, tweeted that the Caicos and Kylie one-piece sold out shortly after. Neither Kylie or Kylie Swim has responded to the negative reactions from fans.

However, it appears the Life of Kylie alum has shifted her focus to her newest endeavor, Kylie Baby. The product line, which the mogul said is “gentle, clean” and “conscious baby care” dropped on September 28.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously revealed Kylie Baby had been in the works since Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott in 2018. Since she is now pregnant with baby No. 2, it comes as no surprise that Kylie would be all in on baby products.