Kylie Jenner is being trolled on Twitter over the “pathetic” water pressure in her bathroom shower. Yes … you read that correctly.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, gave fans a peek into her luxe retreat via Instagram over the weekend, but instead of people marveling at the gorgeous pink marble, they poked fun at the almost billionaire’s tiny shower head.

“Kylie Jenner lives in a $35 million dollar mansion, and this is the water pressure … ” one fan giggled, while another added, “Something about having better water pressure than Kylie Jenner gives me a little hope.” A third, meanwhile, chimed in, “All that money but not an architect/interior designer to buy a good shower … ” and a fourth added, “Flex of the day: my water pressure is better than Kylie Jenner’s.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The mom of one — who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 2, with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, — has a gorgeous mega-mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, that’s worth an estimated $36 million.

“When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source exclusively told Life & Style of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family’s attention to detail in their residences.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the insider added, noting that Kylie’s style “has a bit more edge” than the rest of her famous family.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has worked with English interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard and his team, whose services cost “tens of thousands of dollars,” divulged the source.

Though she enjoys her, ahem, humble abode, the makeup mogul is looking to expand her property portfolio in the future “within California and in other states and countries,” a separate source revealed to the outlet. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

It sounds like wherever Kylie puts down roots next, it’ll be far away from her haters!