If you didn’t end 2022 with a trip to Kyma Flatiron, put it on the list for 2023.

“Post-COVID, guests have to push themselves harder to go out and are pickier about where they want to spend their time,” Director of Ops Joe Ragonese recently told Life & Style. “In realizing this, we focus on being a hotspot for not just a dinner — but a place that you can either leave after two hours if you want a quiet night or stay on until we close for a bit more excitement when our dinner party with a DJ starts. Since people make more of an effort to go out for special occasions, we also like to make sure everyone that comes feels that memorable celebration energy and thinks of our venue when the time comes for their special moment.”

Courtesy of Kyma Flatiron

Whether you’re a native New Yorker or visiting for the holidays, there’s a chance you could spot a star during your visit to Kyma Flatiron as celebrities including Julia Roberts, Billy Joel, ASAP Ferg, Victor Cruz and Shaggy have stopped by. Influencers such as Girl With No Job and Brittany Xavier have also spent time at the celeb-worthy location. (In 2021, the restaurant also opened its second NYC location in Hudson Yards – a much larger space but still focuses on the vibe and experience that makes it worth it to dine out.)

When it comes to the food, Chef George Pagonis, who joined the team in August 2020, draws influence from his experience cooking Middle Eastern food while also applying the skills he learned from his time in a French Michelin-starred kitchen.

“Eating at an upscale Greek restaurant, certain staples are expected. And at Kyma, the goal was to elevate these staples through our food presentation,” he told Life & Style. “Being a seafood-focused restaurant naturally lead us to expand on our Crudo (raw fish) shareable samplers. We get fresh fish flown in from Greece three times a week, so it makes sense for us to capitalize on our most decadent ingredient and catch our audience’s eye differently. On the protein side, we still have our simple but perfectly marinated lamb chop on the menu. We’ve refined some of our Greek dishes to add a Mediterranean twist, such as Harissa Honey on Chicken and Waffles and Zataar on Caulifower and Hummus.”

The food isn’t the only change Kyma Flatiron has made in the last year. A specialty Espresso Martini Menu launched this year — and will continue to evolve and offer options for all kinds of drinkers. For example, the Banana Espresso Martini is made with vodka, the Reposado Espresso Martini with tequila, Raspberry Espresso Martini with gin and Salted Caramel Martini with whiskey.